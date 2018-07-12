NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — A former student teacher and assistant track coach at a Connecticut high school charged with having a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old student has been admitted to a program that could lead to dismissal of the charges.

The New Britain Herald reports that 23-year-old Taylor Boncal was granted accelerated rehabilitation by a judge on Thursday.

The program for first-time, nonviolent suspects results in charges being erased after a successful probation period.

Authorities said Boncal, of Beacon Falls, started the relationship last fall while she was teaching at Conard High School in West Hartford while still a student at Central Connecticut State University.

Even though the male student was 18, Boncal was charged with second-degree sexual assault under a law that prohibits sexual contact between teachers and students in their schools.

