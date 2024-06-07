BOSTON (WHDH) - A free throw turned into free tickets for a Boston student Friday thanks to an event at the Orchard Gardens K-8 school by the nonprofit Hoopbus.

Based in California, Hoopbus partners with other nonprofits, schools and brands to send its buses to various events with the mission of building community through basketball.

One such bus has been in Boston this week as the Celtics take on the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals.

The bus is decked out in Celtics decorations and features a basketball hoop.

After giving out tickets outside the TD Garden for Game 1 of the finals on Thursday, Hoopbus made its way to Orchard Gardens on Friday for slam dunk displays and a free-throw challenge where students had the chance to win tickets to Game 2.

“The experience was really fun and I’ve never did anything like this before,” said student Maurice Tapp.

“I think it was really nice of the Celtics to have come out here to come support our community,” said eighth grade student Reyani Tejata-Mines.

Antine Moitaero Gomes won the free throw contest and will now head to Game 2 on Sunday.

“I just made a free throw and I won two tickets to the game,” he told 7NEWS.

“[I’m] just so excited,” said Orchard Gardens Principal Lauren Murdock. “This is such a special opportunity.”

Murdock said Gomes told her he had never been to a Celtics game.

“These are the types of doors and access that we want to open up for our students,” she said.

The Hoopbus is scheduled to continue traveling around the region in the coming days.

Game 2 is set for Sunday at 8 p.m. in Boston.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)