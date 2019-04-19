A fourth grade student living with autism gave an touching speech to a California classroom about the importance of making everyone “feel like a somebody” despite their differences.

Teacher Lisa Rachel Moe handed out paper cutouts of puzzle pieces for her students to decorate in honor of Autism Awareness Month on April 4, when one student, Rumari, asked if he could say something to the class.

“For a really long time, you guys have not known that I have autism, so you guys thought I was weird doing this,” he stated as he pounded his fist against his other hand. “This is something I like to do and I have autism.”

Rumari added that it’s important to not judge people because they may act differently.

“Don’t go right to judging them, go by trying to be their friend,” he said. “See other people who actually have it and make them feel like a somebody.”

His classmates sat quietly and listened to what he had to say before offering hugs and words of encouragement.

“I think that it doesn’t matter what a person does or if it may look weird or if they might make weird noises sometimes. That’s OK. It’s them and it doesn’t matter,” one student said. “They’re good just the way they are like you are Rumari.”

Moe was left in tears as she listened to Rumari speak and the authentic reactions of the rest of her students.

“If I were unable to ever teach again or if there was ever a question to my path into this role as an educator, this moment solidified my purpose,” she said.

