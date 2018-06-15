Student with special needs accused of threatening staff member with knife in Bolton

BOLTON, Mass. (WHDH) — A student with special needs accused of threatening a staff member with a steak knife in a Bolton high school Thursday prompted a large police response.

Officers responding to Nashoba Regional High School just after noon learned that a 15-year-old student threatened a staff member with a steak knife during a life skills class, a program where special needs students learn how to perform basic tasks at home, police said.

The student was allegedly upset when he did not receive a reward for completing a task and grabbed a steak knife, which was readily accessible as well as various forks and knives due to the nature of the class, police said.

Officers and school staff deescalated the situation and disarmed the student, police said. Nobody was hurt, the incident was contained to the classroom and the school never went into lockdown, police added.

That student was taken to an area hospital for a mental health evaluation.

He may face charges as a result of the incident, likely assault with a dangerous weapon, according to police.

