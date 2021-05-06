SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - Several students at a middle school in Scituate are facing disciplinary action after officials say a slide deck was found containing inappropriate comments and pictures of members of the school community.

Gates Middle School students collaboratively produced a slide deck, naming individual students and staff members with comments about race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation and religion, Superintendent Bill Burkhead and Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Jamele Adams wrote in a letter to the school community.

It also allegedly included hypersexualized content and photographs of school members.

There were no threats made on the slide deck, according to school officials.

Burkhead and Adams added that it is their understanding that the slide deck was shared via Google Slides with specific people and that it has not been publicly shared on social media.

Students involved with the creation of the slide deck have been identified and Burkhead and Adams say they will be held accountable as deemed appropriate pending the outcome of the investigation.

“Work to repair harm resulting from their actions will take place as well. There is no confirmation of malice or intent to harm, however, we must appropriately address and disrupt the actions,” Burkhead and Adams Wrote. We love our students and any outcomes are based in love, inclusion and trust. Your understanding and support is appreciated.”

Those who need support with this situation are urged to contact their building principal. School counselors have also been alerted and remain available.

