SOMERVILLE, MA (WHDH) - Students at Somerville High School said they’ll walk out of class to send a message of gun control.

They call themselves “Students Against Gun Violence.”

They said they’ll leave school at 8:17 Wednesday morning and will do so every Wednesday until lawmakers pass major gun reform.

They chose that time to honor the 17 people who died in the Florida shooting two weeks ago.

