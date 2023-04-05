CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Students are allowed back into Simmons Hall at MIT after a bomb threat was called in early Wednesday morning.

Several students who live in the dorm told 7NEWS they woke up around 2:30 a.m. to fire alarms going off. Some said they didn’t think it was serious until MIT alerted that there was a bomb threat and they were evacuating the building.

Emergency responders searched the building and officers told the students to wait down the street.

Police have not said if they found anything or why a bomb threat was called to Simmons Hall.

No additional information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)