Students at Beverly school ordered to ‘stay in place’ after live handgun round found in hallway

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Students at Beverly Middle School have been ordered to “stay in place” after a live handgun round was found in a hallway Friday morning, officials said.

There is no threat to students and everyone is said to be safe, according to Beverly Police Chief John LeLacheur.

Police are sweeping the school as a precaution.

Superintendent Steven Hiersche has been notified and is responding to the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

