Students at RI university blast ‘disgusting’ comedy routine

Students at a Rhode Island university say a comedy routine at an open mic night crossed the line, and now university officials are investigating the incident.

In videos circulating on social media, a Bryant University student at a campus open mic night talks about telling black people what to do and says African-Americans are allowed to physically assault their children

The video shows other student walking on stage and taking the microphone away from him.

Bryant University student John Martin said the comments shown on the video are appalling.

“I thought it was disgusting and there’s no place at Bryant for that kind of stuff,” Martin said. “And nobody feels like that, there’s just one bad egg that makes us look really bad.”

“People want the administration to do something about it and stop these events, but at the same time free speech–so it’s a multi-layered issue,” Martin said.

In a statement, university officials said “The committee determined a bias incident did occur. [The] president has congratulated the students who intervened and prevented, in an appropriate way, the student from continuing his offensive performance.”

University officials said they are also collecting information beyond the video clip as part of their investigation.

