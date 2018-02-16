Students at Wrentham school dismissed for day after gas leak

WRENTHAM, MA (WHDH) - Students and staff at King Philip High School in Wrentham have been dismissed for the day after a gas leak on the campus.

According to police, a minor gas leak caused a precautionary evacuation at the high school.

A gas odor was detected in a vestibule in the school. As a result, all classes were dismissed for the day.

Police were on the scene to ensure a safe evacuation.

According to authorities, police received several calls and say that parents were “obviously on edge due to the school shooting in Florida.”

