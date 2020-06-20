Students call for change at Arlington rally

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds gathered in Arlington for a student-led protest honoring George Floyd’s life and calling for action against racism in their community.

Speakers protested the death of Floyd, who was killed when Minneapolis police knelt on his neck, and said Arlington needs to address systemic racism in its public schools.

“I have a younger sister, I have a younger brother, I do not want them to face the same issues, the same prejudice I have faced in my life. They deserve a better future,” one speaker said. “We need to do it for them, we need to do it for our youth, we need to do it for the other generations to come. It is time to move, it is time to activate Arlington.”

