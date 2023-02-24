BOSTON (WHDH) - Students from across the region came together on the Boston Common on Friday calling for an end to gun violence.

Organizers of the demonstration said they wanted to honor the victims of the recent shooting at Michigan State University earlier this month.

Sen. Ed Markey was in attendance to lend his support as organizers said they also want to see meaningful change for U.S. gun laws.

“What we really wanted to do was to show some generational support,” said Mark Lannigan, president of Tufts Democrats. “Our generation is really heavily impacted by gun violence.”

“This really is an issue that impacts a ton of people, a lot of people — communities across the country,” Lannigan continued.