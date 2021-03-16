Students call for spring championship games at MIAA protest

FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Students and parents called on the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association to allow championship games for high school spring sports in a protest outside the MIAA’s Franklin offices Tuesday.

The organization is allowing teams to play sectional games and will vote tomorrow on statewide championships. MIAA officials said they would make their decision based on the needs of different communities, but students said they deserved to have a championship game.

“We’ve already lost so much, we want it but really we deserve it,” said Medfield High School Senior Erin Sullivan. “Now it’s up to them to make the decision and allow us to play.”

