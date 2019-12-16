Students celebrate good grades with a shopping spree alongside C’s forward Jayson Tatum

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Some local student-athletes got a shot to shop with a Celtic’s star in Natick Monday night!

C’s forward Jayson Tatum stopped by a Dick’s Sporting Goods to pick out gifts with kids from the “No Books, No Ball” program.

Each child received a $250 gift card for getting good grades.

The program’s founder, Tony Richards said players like Tatum are a big influence on the kids.

“It’s inspiring and I applaud him for taking the time out, and acknowledging and identifying a program like we are,” He said. “To have him show some love to an organization like ours is phenomenal.”

The program also received a $5,000 donation on behalf of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation.

