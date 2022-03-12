FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Local middle schoolers competing in a nationwide robotics tournament got a first-hand look at how robots are used to save lives in Framingham on Saturday.

Students at the Vex Regional Championship, held at the Walsh Middle School, were able to see a Devenchi, a surgical robot used at Metrowest Medical Center.

“I think introducing the kids to this type of technology early on really gives them to do something with this technology in the future, whether it is practicing as a surgeon

or being a scientist to develop even better technology,” said Yagnik Pandya, interim chairman of Metrowest Medical Center’s Department of Surgery. “I think it is extremely important.”

The winner of Saturday’s competition will move on to the next round in Texas.

