ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The day known as “Allston Christmas” is set to arrive on Friday, bringing with it parked cars, moving vans, students and much of their unwanted belongings for people to claim off the curb as leases expire and an onslaught of students move into the area.

With many already in the process of moving ahead of Sept. 1, city leaders gave an update on Thursday on their plans to make sure everything goes smoothly this year.

Among measures, Boston Deputy Director of Neighborhood Services Connor Newman said liaisons would be out in city neighborhoods on Thursday and Friday to conduct walkthroughs “to ensure our streets are clear and prepared for our students to move in safely.”

City officials this week reminded tenants about what cannot be picked up by trash services, including beds, box springs and mattresses. Despite Allston Christmas traditions, officials are also asking students not to bring in furniture they find on the curb due to the potential of infestations or pests.

As city officials discussed preparations Thursday, some people moving in Boston shared their experiences.

“It’s been really busy, kind of crazy,” said Anthony Ramazani.

“Traffic has been a little bit of a nuisance today,” one other person said. “But, other than that, it’s been fine.”

City leaders said they’re ready to provide the necessary services to support the moving transition this year.

In addition to roaming liaison officers, officials said, inspectors will be available to conduct housing inspections on request.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)