Students, coaches optimistic ahead of MIAA vote on fate of spring sports

CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The COVID-19 pandemic has robbed high school athletes of the chance to play the sports they love and compete for a championship — and spring sports have been hit the hardest with their second consecutive season disrupted.

The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association will be holding an important vote on Wednesday to decide if there will be a true state champion for spring sports in 2021.

“I don’t think the narrative should be, ‘Let’s give the spring athletes something and they should be happy,” Needham High School boys volleyball coach Dave Powell said. “It’s, ‘Let’s give them everything we have.”

The class of 2020 never got to see their last day on the field and a year later, the pursuit of a championship for spring athletes is still on the chopping block.

“We’re not going to be able to get this year back, coaches will be able to coach again,” Bromfield high school lacrosse player Izzy Plantchet said. “For us, we have a limited amount of years we can play high school sports.”

Athletes like Plantchet and coaches like Powell and Tom Dalicandro, who serves as president of the Mass. Lacrosse Coaches Association, are pushing to bring state finals back for their kids.

“I wouldn’t say I’m angry I’m actually hopeful the MIAA will do what is right by kids,” said Dalicandro.

“You share that with your teammates for the rest of your life. I feel like right now that is not really being taken into account,” Powell said.

COVID-19 has altered the timeline all across the world but when it comes to the MIAA and spring sports they are at the goal line.

“That decision will be made in the best interest of their school, and their town and their community,” spokesperson Tara Bennett said.

Bennett said she understands the demand to get kids back to doing what they love but also sees potential issues.

“You have some regions where they are not allowed to travel outside of their regions,” she said. “It’s cost as well for some this has been a very challenging year.”

“I feel like the only way you would have any regret is if you don’t do everything you possibly can,” Plantchet said.

