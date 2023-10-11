CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Emotions ran high on the campus of MIT in Cambridge Wednesday when hundreds of students held a rally in support of Israel.

The midday rally came days after Hamas launched its surprise attack on Israel over the weekend. Speaking on Wednesday, rally attendees were calling for the violent attacks and kidnappings to end.

“I can’t sleep and I can’t eat anymore and my brother calls me all the time to tell me he’s so, so scared,” said Liyam Chitayat.

Chitayat’s family lives in Tel Aviv. Her brother is just 14-years-old.

Chitayat helped organize Wednesday’s rally, which included people holding Israeli flags and handing out roses.

One display included pacifiers and toys and mourned the loss of babies killed in the Hamas attack.

Demonstrators were furious at those who say Israel is somehow to blame for the surprise atrocities.

“This is not resistance,” Chitayat said. “Shame on you.”

Chitayat told 7NEWS she is a PHD student who was serving in the Israeli army just two months ago. Now, she longs to be back with her unit.

“I wish that I wouldn’t be here doing these things and I was with the rest of my friends who are defending my family,” Chitayat said.

One MIT sophomore cried as he led demonstrators in a song for unity Wednesday.

The sophomore, Zev Moore, is from Jerusalum. He thanked his friends on the MIT baseball team who joined him at the rally to support Israel and condemn the brutal Hamas attack.

“This is terrorism,” Moore said. “This is evil.”

“We stand today behind the idea which we’ll fight Hamas until we bring back each and every one of my brothers and sisters,” Moore continued. “To all my fellow students, I say ‘This fight isn’t just ours. It’s a fight for humanity.’”

