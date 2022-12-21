MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Medford High School students concerned about their safety walked out of classes on Wednesday after a boy was stabbed during a fight in a school bathroom earlier this week.

More than 100 students left class, saying that not enough is being done to keep them safe.

“I feel like I should be safe in my own school and not worry that every time I go to the bathroom I’m going to get hurt,” said Medford High student April Rossiortiz.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing at Medford High School Monday morning, determining that a fight had occurred in a men’s bathroom and one of the students involved had been stabbed in the torso.

The student was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. A second student was taken into custody soon after and is now facing charges.

A shelter-in-place order for the school lasted about three hours so that an investigation could be conducted.

“This is a school. Teaching and learning should be taking place, not students being hospitalized,” said Superintendent Dr. Marice Edouard-Vincent. “We do not support or tolerate violence of any kind, so we know that today’s walkout is a demonstration for them to say that they don’t want that happening as well in their schools. So we are in complete support with them.”

Edouard-Vincent said the district has plans in the work to address bathroom safety. The new safety protocols will go into place after the winter break.

