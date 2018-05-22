Student’s ‘concerning’ remark prompts lockdown at Hull Middle School

HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - Hull’s Memorial Middle School went into lockdown Tuesday morning after an eighth-grade boy made a “concerning remark about a firearm,” officials said.

Officers responding to the school around 11:30 a.m. learned the student in question had fled. Out of an abundance of caution, the school was placed on lockdown.

The student was tracked down a few blocks from the school and taken to an area hospital for evaluation, according to a statement issued by Hull Superintendent Maggie Ollerhead.

No weapons were found in the school and no actual threat was uncovered. The lockdown was lifted and classes resumed as scheduled.

The student’s parents were contacted. A search of their home yielded no weapons, officials said.

The incident is under investigation.

