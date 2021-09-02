WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Some students heading to school in Waltham on Thursday were left waiting for their buses after flooding led to pickup delays.

Floodwaters partially submerged school buses parked in a lot by Beaver Brook.

The bus company manager scrambled to remove buses from the flooding.

“She was chest-deep in water, driving buses out to this other area where she was just instructing drivers to get on the buses to go pick up kids this morning,” Waltham Police School Resource Officer Ann Frassica said.

Drivers told 7NEWS that this area is prone to flooding but never like this.

“Every time it rains it happens,” one driver said. “We just roll with it.”

The damaged buses are mostly backups and should not impact students getting home from school.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)