Students enjoy first snow day of the school year in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Most schools opted for remote learning as opposed to closing during the major winter storm Thursday, but students who did get a snow day took full advantage of it.

Kids in Gloucester hit the hills for some sledding, saying that the snow day was a much-needed break.

“I was really excited because my family works a lot so to have a day where we can all stay home or watch a movie or I can go sledding with my friend is really nice,” said 12-year-old Catherine Bajoras.

Students who did have the day off due to the storm will have to make the day up later in the year.

