WEST NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Pentucket Regional Middle School students temporarily relocated to the high school auditorium Wednesday after an odor of gas was detected in the building.

A staff member noticed the odor inside the middle school and the building was evacuated as Groveland and West Newbury fire officials investigated, according to Superintendent Justin Bartholomew and Pentucket Regional Middle School Principal Terrence Conant.

A preliminary investigation suggests that fuel odor from a snow blower may have gotten into an air intake, causing the odor.

Students remained at the high school until authorities cleared the building.

