Students evacuated after bomb threat at Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Students at the Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School were evacuated to the cafeteria and gym Tuesday as Taunton police investigated a bomb threat found written in the bathroom, officials said.

Officers responding to a report from school officials around 10:45 a.m. that someone had written a threatening note that made mention of a bomb on the wall of a bathroom that mentioned a specific time.

After a search of the exterior and interior of the high school, the threat was determined to not be credible.

In a statement, Taunton Superintendent Alexandre Magaihaes said, “We are thankful for the quick response of the Taunton Police and their thorough search of the school. I want to commend the student that saw the note and immediately notified school officials. Every situation like this needs to be taken seriously and the safety of our students and staff is our top priority.”

Taunton PD has cleared the building. Students are returning to classes. We will continue updating. — Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School (@bristolplymtech) February 4, 2020

Due to a school threat, students have been evacuated to the cafeteria and the gym as we work with Taunton Police Department. Please stand by for updated info. — Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School (@bristolplymtech) February 4, 2020

