Students evacuated after chemical leak inside Boston College science classroom

BOSTON (WHDH) - Students and staff were forced to evacuate after a chemical spill occurred inside at Boston College science classroom on Monday.

Fire officials said they responded to the Beacon Street building after a hydrogen sulfide leak.

The chemical was isolated to one area of the building and crews worked to monitor the air quality in the building.

It was eventually deemed safe and everyone was allowed back into the building.

No one was injured.

