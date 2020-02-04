Students evacuated after threat at Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Students at the Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School have been evacuated to the cafeteria and gym as Taunton police investigate an alleged school threat, officials said.

The evacuation was announced by the school district on Twitter.

No additional information was immediately released.

Due to a school threat, students have been evacuated to the cafeteria and the gym as we work with Taunton Police Department. Please stand by for updated info. — Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School (@bristolplymtech) February 4, 2020

