PORTLAND, Conn. (AP) — Officials say an ambulance was called to a Connecticut high school for four students who reported feeling ill after vaping.

Portland Schools Superintendent Philip O’Reilly says the four male students had been vaping in the boy’s bathroom at Portland High School and went to the nurse’s office Tuesday.

O’Reilly says first responders were called to the school around 1 p.m. in “an abundance of caution.”

He could not comment on the students’ current medical condition.

O’Reilly says administrators will investigate the matter in accordance with school Board of Education policy.

