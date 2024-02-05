BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Public Schools students and their families made their way to educational institutions across the city Sunday as part of the first ‘BPS Sundays’ program, a new initiative that makes them open for free the first two Sundays each month.

On the first and second Sundays of each month, every BPS student and up to three guests will get free admission to the Boston Children’s Museum, the Franklin Park Zoo, the Institute of Contemporary Art, the Museum of Fine Arts, the Museum of Science, and the New England Aquarium.

Speaking Sunday, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said, “The idea is this is a city that belongs to our young people and we want them to feel at home in every corner of Boston and experience the benefits that so many families around the world come to see.”

New England Aquarium Marketing Director Suzanne Loila Matus said, “The BPS Sundays is really wonderful and here at the aquarium we’re so excited because it’s helping increase our accessibility, which is the cornerstone of our institutional goals.”

