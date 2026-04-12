BOSTON (WHDH) - Caring Partners’ annual “Belle of the Ball” prom dress drive was held at the Hynes Convention Center on Saturday and is once again transforming high school junior and senior students through the generosity of donors, sponsors, and volunteers who want to make sure any girl who needs a prom dress will have one.

More than 1,800 referred high school juniors and seniors turned out for the 20th Belle of the Ball and picked out a professionally dry cleaned prom dress, shoes, jewelry, a purse, and happy memories of finding the perfect prom ensemble and walking a red carpet to the cheers of volunteer stylists and a cheer squad.

This year’s Boutique Day features thousands of gently used trendy dresses collected by customers at all Jordan’s Furniture, Rockland Trust Bank, and Anton’s Cleaners locations. Anton’s Cleaners inspected and dry cleaned them before distributing them to students in need.

To date, more than 8,400 students have been outfitted since Belle of the Ball began in 2005, with over $4.7 million in dry cleaning services donated by Anton’s since the program’s inception. More than 112,779 gently used prom dresses have been collected for donation since the program began.

It’s not too late to help. Monetary and in-kind donations are still welcome to pay for jewelry, makeup, and other accessories and prom-related services: visit antons.com/belle for a financial donation to Caring Partners.

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