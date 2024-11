BOSTON (WHDH) - Animals at the Franklin Park Zoo were treated to a special performance Saturday by students at the Berklee College of Music thanks to the student-led project The Movement.

The musicians told 7NEWS its a great way to feel connected with the world around them and said they were happy to see the animals reacting to their music.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)