SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Students had an opportunity to go shopping at Salem State University this week as the university held a career closet event for its upcoming job fair.

Two thousand pieces of professional clothes were available to be given away for free on Wednesday and Thursday.

The clothes for the event were donated to the school as organizers hope students will dress for success.

“At colleges all over, students just don’t know what is appropriate to wear to an interview, what’s appropriate to wear to work,” Salem State Career Services Coordinator Erin Ahart said.

“[B]ecause we have signage that separates the clothes for them, they also learn about what is expected of them,” Ahart continued.

In stores, a full suit can cost upward of $500 dollars.

Free options this week at Salem State gave students some peace of mind.

“Clothes are very expensive nowadays and I feel like this opportunity gives students a great chance to find really good condition clothes that match how you want to present yourself in interviews as well as business environment,” student Jackson Boyd said.

With the convenience of shopping on campus as well as major cost savings, students had the time to find the perfect outfit for their big moment.

“First impressions can make or break your decision in what job you get and by showing the interviewer a very professional outfit that’s all put together that matches and looks extraordinary it shows that you’re extraordinary as well,” Boyd said.

From jackets, to suits, to button downs and everything in between, organizers said they hope students can approach the next phase of their lives with confidence.

“I think college students anywhere have so much to handle,” Ahart said.

“So, it’s just nice that we can provide this and also show up as a community and really show them that we care,” Ahart later added.

Along with the clothes, students also had the opportunity to get free professional headshots.

