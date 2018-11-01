Students heading back to Quincy College following hazardous materials scare

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Classes are resuming at Quincy College after a hazardous materials scare sent two people to the hospital Wednesday.

A number of people were overcome by an odor in the area of 1250 Hancock St. just before 6 p.m., Quincy police said.

Jaydiah O’Brien was one of the people treated at a local hospital after she began suffering from multiple symptoms.

“My head started hurting. My eyes started itching. My throat got itchy. I started coughing, started feeling dizzy,” the student explained. “I just want to know what it was because I was exposed to it. I really don’t know if it’s in my system. I’m just praying for the best.”

Student Hannah Craig recalled feeling similar symptoms.

“It felt like something was in the back of your throat and you just couldn’t get it out,” she said. “You just couldn’t get it, and no matter how many times you cough, no matter how many times you do anything, you still can’t get that out.”

The college was evacuated as at least 30 Quincy firefighters and a hazardous materials team took samples of the building.

Officials say they were unable to find a source of the odor but it could have been a Halloween prank gone wrong.

“We’re taking that into consideration,” Dep. Chief Joe Jackson said. “We’re taking the date into consideration. It might not be a coincidence, but we don’t know that right now.”

The incident remains under investigation.

