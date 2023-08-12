HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - The SSG Emily M. Carroll took to the seas in Hull to honor the memory of a local veteran.

“Because of your hard work and dedication today, Emily certainly shines on,” said Meaghan Carroll Rateau, Emily’s sister.

The boat was built by students at Hull High School while partnering with the Hull Life Saving Museum. The students built the 18-foot power skiff in their woodshop class.

“I was still very glad to be part of such an experience, and I was very honored to be part of something that was meant for a memorial,” a student said. “It’s something I won’t forget for the rest of my life.”

The boat is named in honor of Staff Sergeant Emily Carroll, who lost her battle with PTSD and service-related injuries in January 2022.

“My sole purpose throughout my educational career was to strengthen communities,” Hull High School Principal Michael Knybel said. “It’s awesome to see our students play a major role in that process.”

The students built the boat with a space for Emily’s family to fill with items related to Emily and her service.

“The year and a half without her has felt a little like navigating a storm with no lighthouse in sight and no compass in hand,” Rateau said, “and now every time the boat is on the water, a part of her will be right there to help and support veterans and other rowers.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)