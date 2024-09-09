MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of students from Fontbonne Academy in Milton buried a time capsule Monday, with items including a Celtics 2024 championship banner and Taylor Swift friendship bracelets.

To celebrate the school’s 70th anniversary, girls in seventh through twelfth grade helped shovel dirt onto the capsule. It is meant to be opened again in 2094 — another 70 years from now.

“When our sisters 70 years from now open it, they’ll see all the fun memories we had and see what type of community Fontbonne is,” one student said.

School leaders said this moment highlights the all-girls Catholic school’s diversity and its dedication to students and their families.

“The most exciting piece of this whole day has been just recognizing the value of our students, and both the past and now them looking forward to the next 70 years and what women will be and their hopes and dreams,” said Maura Spignesi, the head of school.

Students also placed photos, eclipse sunglasses, and newspaper front pages inside the metal tube.

The time capsule was buried in front of the school and will be opened when Fontbonne marks its 140th anniversary.

