CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - It was an emotional day for some at the Matignon School in Cambridge Thursday as school let out for good, just over a month after leaders announced the school will not reopen in the fall.

Matignon Board of Trustees President Marc-Anthony Hourihan signed the announcement sent to school community members early last month, citing financial challenges as the main reason for the Catholic school’s closure after 75 years of operation.

On Thursday, students spent their last day saying goodbye to their teachers and snapping pictures in front of the Matignon sign with friends.

Speaking with 7NEWS, some said they’re sad to go but excited for their next chapters.

“On the last day in school, the teachers gave me some gifts and we had pictures,” one student said “We hugged each other. We miss each other.”

“It was pretty sad, just because all the teachers are leaving, everyone’s leaving,” another student said.

Parents also spoke, discussing the Matignon closure.

“I try to teach my children that this is just another thing,” said Marissa Underwood. “Things happen in life, it goes on. We’ll go to another school and they’ll still be great.”

Matignon was known as an ice hockey powerhouse, among other things. Affording to the Archdiocese of Boston, though, the school’s enrollment had been dropping over the past few years.

Students previously reacted to the news of Matignon’s closure last month, with some saying they were shocked by the news.

In his announcement, Hourihan said the decision was “a difficult one for everyone in our school community.”

“We will always honor the celebrated history of this great institution and we will work to ensure the transition process is treated with the most respect and support possible for everyone affected by this decision,” Hourihan said.

School officials this week said most students have already been placed at new schools for the upcoming school year, adding that many teachers have found new roles as well.

Outside Cambridge, other Massachusetts Catholic schools including Bishop Connolly High School in Fall River and Mount Alvernia High School in Newton are also closing with the end of the current school year.

