Students, parents protest closure of Weymouth Catholic school due to coronavirus

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - As the Archdiocese of Boston says it needs to close Catholic schools in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, students and parents at a Weymouth school are protesting its loss.

A crowd of students and alumni hit the streets to push back on the closure of St. Jerome’s School over the weekend. The school is one of 11, among 110 in the state, that the Archdiocese is looking to close, citing loss of income during the pandemic, families unable to pay tuition and enrollments that had already been declining.

Families and educators at St. Jerome’s argue the school has no debt and enough money and students to stay open.

“How did we get caught up in this notation this is an unavoidable thing,” said former principal Kathy Puleo. “We don’t believe that.”

The Archdiocese decided enrollment at the school was too low and reserves were overstated, according to a letter to the community. It’s asking the federal government for help to avoid more shutdowns.

Sue Hannan, the school’s former admissions director, said students who no longer have a place at St. Jerome’s will have a hard time finding another Catholic school.

“A lot of schools have waitlists and already closed to some of the grades because other schools in the area have also closed down,” Hannan said.

