BOSTON (AP) — Students and parents upset over the impending closure of Mount Ida College in Newton packed a public meeting to voice their frustrations before members of the Massachusetts Board of Higher Education.

The small private school is closing after this semester and the University of Massachusetts is purchasing its assets. Students in good standing will be offered automatic admission to the University of Massachusetts’ Dartmouth campus. But speakers at Tuesday’s meeting in Boston complained that students in specialized programs are struggling to find places to finish their studies.

The school released a statement saying it is working to place students in programs that will let them complete their chosen majors.

Board members said they were surprised by the announcement of the closure. They questioned the sale but said they cannot block it.

