Students planning walkout amid investigation into sexual assault allegations at Pinkerton Academy in NH

DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - Students at Pinkerton Academy in Derry, New Hampshire are planning a possible walkout as school officials investigate sexual assault allegations.

Just two weeks into the school year, Headmaster Timothy J. Powers sent a letter home to parents saying they had been made aware of “serious” sexual assault allegations made against Pinkerton students by other classmates.

“These allegations are deeply disturbing, and they do not reflect our school community’s shared values or our expectations around what constitutes appropriate and acceptable behavior,” he wrote.

Powers added that school officials reported this to local law enforcement, as well as the Division for Children, Youth and Families.

“Please know that all of us at Pinkerton Academy are committed to creating and maintaining an environment that is safe, nurturing and that promotes respect for one another at all times,” Powers wrote. “All members of our community have a right to feel safe and protected on campus, and we consistently strive to support our students, faculty, and staff in this regard.”

Parents told 7News that they are confident the school will handle the allegations appropriately.

“I’m sure it’s something that the school will handle appropriately as they always do,” one woman said.

Another parents referred to Pinkerton Academy as a “good school.”

Meanwhile, students are planning a walkout during class time Friday. The details of this event have not been released.

Powers acknowledged this plan in his letter, saying school officials are appreciative of the students need to voice their concerns but that they expect them to be in their seats at the start of the school day.

No additional information has been released.

Anyone with information regarding the allegations is asked to contact the School Resource Officer during school hours or contact Derry police.

