Students quarantined after 3 Quincy summer program staffers test positive for COVID-19

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Students have been ordered to quarantine after three Quincy Public Schools staff members working in separate summer programs tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

A staff member working in North Quincy High School, a staffer at the Della Chiesa Early Childhood Center, and an administrative staff member at Quincy High School all contracted the virus and notified school leaders.

Those who came in contact with the infected staff members are being asked to quarantine for 14 days and will continue their summer programs remotely.

The most recent cases were reported at the Della Chiesa Early Childhood Center and Quincy High School on Wednesday.

The case at North Quincy High School was reported on Saturday, officials said.

Both Della Chiesa Early Childhood Center and North Quincy High School staff members were working with special education summer students.

“Please know that in all cases, as soon as information about presumed or confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 was shared, the notification process began to staff and families, and the custodial staff was notified to give extra attention for cleaning and sanitizing the affected areas,” Deputy superintendent Kevin Mulvey said in a statement. “At all times, the health and safety of our students, staff, and their families is of the utmost importance to me and I will continue to share information as it becomes available.”

