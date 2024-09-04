SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Students and parents rallied at Somerville City Hall Wednesday, calling on officials to reopen the central public library after school.

Beginning Tuesday, new hours went into effect at the library due to bad behavior from local students. City councilors said there has been a pattern of serious, disruptive, and sometimes dangerous incidents involving students.

“We speak with power, we speak with truth, open the library to support youth,” students chanted at City Hall.

A sign is posted on the library’s front door with the new hours. The facility will be closed from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. every weekday except for Wednesdays. On Wednesdays, it will be closed from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sualy Aviles and her mother, Idiana, come to the library on Highland Avenue often.

“I like to look for books that I think I’d be interested in,” Sualy Aviles said.

Both said they were shocked to hear about the change in library hours.

“It’s important, but if there’s not good things happening, I think that something should be done,” Idiana Aviles said.

Somerville resident Mehyl Benoit questioned if limiting library hours was the right move.

“To be honest, it actually makes the situation worse in a way because now that there’s no library, this kids are probably going to get into more trouble,” Benoit said.

Protesters at the rally held signs that said phrases including “Keep Libraries Open,” “Help The Library Staff,” and “Teens Need Safe Spaces.”

