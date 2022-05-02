BOSTON (WHDH) - Students returned to the Condon School on Monday morning, following anti-Semitic, racial remarks found on a flyer and a bullet found in a bathroom.

The two incidents happened a day apart from each other, according to Boston Superintendent Brenda Cassellius. On April 28, a flyer depicting a swastika and pictures of some current and former staff members was discovered in a few locations around the school. The following day, a bullet was found in the toilet of the boys’ bathroom on the third floor.

Two city councilors, Michael Flaherty and president Ed Flynn, criticized the principal of the school. They stated a parent told them about the two incidents and they were concerned the principal did not order a sweep of the building after the bullet was discovered.

In a statement, Cassellius said “In each case, the school leadership immediately reported these incidents, and BPS Safety Services personnel and Boston Police were on site to ensure there was no immediate threat to students or staff and initiate appropriate investigations. Upon arrival, Boston Police and BPS Safety Services walked the interior and exterior of the building and found that there were no other suspicious objects.”

The superintendent went on to say that “Principal Chisholm immediately took every possible step to address each incident. Officials from the Boston Police Department, Safety Services, and the BPS Office of Equity were onsite and Principal Chisholm implemented their recommendations, including interviews with staff and scrutiny of video and electronic evidence.”

The investigation is still ongoing, she said.

