BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The start of the school year has been delayed once again for Braintree High School students.

The district sent out a notice to the school community alerting them that the high school would be closed Wednesday to complete mandatory asbestos testing as a result of some asbestos flooring being disturbed during cleaning and moisture mitigation.

The district added that this is a Department of Environmental Protection requirement and that they are complying to ensure the safety of all students and staff.

“This information only became available at this late hour, and we understand the frustration and disappointment this message will elicit,” the district’s notice read.

This is the second delay of the school year for Braintree High School students.

Back in mid-August, a pipe burst damaged the school’s electrical system.

Students had originally been set to get back in the classroom on Sept. 1 but this had to be pushed back by a week as crews made repairs.

The district plans to provide additional information Wednesday about the reopening of the school.

