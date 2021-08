WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Teachers and students returned to Worcester Public Schools on Monday.

The district is providing in-person learning five days a week for all students.

All students and faculty must wear masks while inside all school buildings.

Students in preschool and kindergarten are not set to return to the classroom in the city until Thursday.

