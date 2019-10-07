ANCHORAGE, Alaska (WHDH) — A high school in Anchorage, Alaska that banned cellphone use says students are more engaged, studying harder and interacting more with their peers.

Students at Lumen Christi High School are allowed to bring their phones in the morning but have to leave them in their homeroom for the day.

They say this was an adjustment period but that they feel more productive without them.

“Over time, I’ve just learned to adapt to it,” student Caleb Furneri said. “It’s kind of nice since we’re not on our cell phones, we can interact more. Especially in between passing periods.”

Student Joshua Van Tuyl added that, “We seen a positive effect on our school. People are socializing more.”

The principal says she wishes she had implemented the “no cellphones” rule sooner.

