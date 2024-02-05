NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Students in Newton are set to return to the classroom on Monday for the first time in more than two weeks after a tentative deal was reached to end a teachers strike.

The return to school comes after the Newton Teachers Association and the School Committee announced a deal late Friday night on a new four-year contract. The union voted to ratify the contract late Sunday night.

Due to missed days during the strike, the school committee has voted to cancel February vacation and then find other ways to make up the remaining days.

