CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Students are sheltering on buses after a closet caught on fire in an elementary school in Cambridge on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at the Cambridgeport School on Elm Street around 8:15 a.m. quickly put out the flames found in a closet and began ventilating the building.

School buses responded to the campus to provide shelter to students as temperatures remained in the single digits with subzero wind chills.

The public was asked to avoid the area of Elm Street between Hampshire and Broadway to expedite buses to the school.

No additional information has been released.

