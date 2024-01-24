LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell High School students are circulating an online petition aimed at stopping a new cellphone policy aimed at limiting phone use in the classroom by having students turn in their cellphones at the beginning of class.

The new policy will still allow students to access to their phones at lunch and other breaks but would require them to turn in their phones at the beginning of class beginning Monday.

In a statement, Lowell Public Schools Community Outreach Strategist Jen Myers said cellphones have increasingly become a distraction in the classroom, “not only to learning but to student engagement.”

“By eliminating the distraction, the time we have for learning and meaningful interaction is made more efficient and effective, which is a win for both the students and the teachers,” she wrote. “While we applaud the students who oppose the policy for making their voices heard, we urge them to unplug for a while and give the policy a chance to see how it works. This policy will be reviewed at the end of the school year to see of any changes need to be made, but we would like everyone to give it a fair chance before condemning it.”

A student petition with more than 1,300 signatures, says, in part, “LHS students deserve to feel safe, secure, and engaged in our schools. Something that will be completely taken from us with this policy.”

School administrators note the current policy will allow students to have access to their phones in case of an emergency.

