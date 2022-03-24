BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - An elementary school in Belmont was temporarily evacuated amid an investigation into an odor of natural gas Thursday, police said.
The Belmont Fire Department and National Grid responded to Butler Elementary School on White Street after an odor of natural gas was reported in one of the school stairwells, according to police.
The gas company confirmed that there was no gas leak within the building, police said.
Students and staff had been moved to St. Luke’s Church on Lexington Street for shelter but returned back to the school building after it was deemed safe.
No additional information has been released.
