BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - An elementary school in Belmont was temporarily evacuated amid an investigation into an odor of natural gas Thursday, police said.

The Belmont Fire Department and National Grid responded to Butler Elementary School on White Street after an odor of natural gas was reported in one of the school stairwells, according to police.

The gas company confirmed that there was no gas leak within the building, police said.

Students and staff had been moved to St. Luke’s Church on Lexington Street for shelter but returned back to the school building after it was deemed safe.

No additional information has been released.

BUTLER SCHOOL UPDATE: The gas company has confirmed there is NO leak within the building. The school has been deemed SAFE for occupancy by @nationalgridus & @BelmontFD . @BelmontPD Will be escorting students and staff back to the school shortly to resume their school day — Belmont, MA Police (@BelmontPD) March 24, 2022

BUTLER SCHOOL UPDATE: police are relocating students and staff to the St. Luke’s church on Lexington Street for shelter from the weather temporarily — Belmont, MA Police (@BelmontPD) March 24, 2022

BUTLER SCHOOL: fire department is on scene investigating an odor of natural gas in one of the stairwells of the Butler Elementary School on White St. The building has been temporarily evacuated. The gas co. will be arriving on scene shortly. There are brief detours in the area. — Belmont, MA Police (@BelmontPD) March 24, 2022

