Students, teachers at school in Puerto Rico celebrate return of electricity after 112 days

(WHDH) — Students and teachers at a San Juan, Puerto Rico, school that had gone without electricity for 112 days since Hurricane Maria struck the island were able to share a special moment last week when the lights finally came back on.

Academia Bautista de Puerto Nuevo posted video to its Facebook page on Jan. 11 of students and teachers running around with joy when the electricity started to work again.

The video showed a glimpse into classrooms where young students could be seen jumping up and down as they celebrated.

