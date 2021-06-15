BARRE, MASS. (WHDH) - It was a celebration fit for a queen.

Students and staff at Ruggles Lane Elementary School in Barre, lining the grass to congratulate co-principal Sue Musnicki on her retirement.

The cheers brought Sue to tears as she called the celebration “overwhelming.”

After 50 years in the Quabbin School District, Sue said she wanted a quiet goodbye. Her staff had other plans.

“Up until today (Tuesday) it felt like it was just like any other day,” said Sue.

The first surprise was a fire truck ride with her grandchildren and daughter, also a teacher at the school.

“Just something I never thought I’d do in my life,” said Sue.

The truck took her through town to Quabbin Middle school, where she taught for 48 years before coming to Ruggles Lane last year.

“All of her colleagues came out with signs and everything and she wasn’t prepared for that. It was great,” says daughter Toni Brown.

The sendoff ended back at Ruggles Lane, with cheers that could be heard down the street.

“I don’t quite know what to say,” Sue said to the crowd, “except thank you.”

When asked what she’ll miss the most about education, Sue says the answer is simple.

“The kids, and the impact you can have on the kids. The impact you can have on families,” says Sue.

Sue started as a Social Studies teacher in 1971 at the Middle School, the only female in an all-male department.

She says this September will be the first time she has not gone to school since she was 5.

